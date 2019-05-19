|
Walter Hill Buechele
Louisville - Buechele, Walter Hill, 86, returned to his Heavenly Father May 16, 2019. Walter was born to John and Lela Buechele, Jr. on December 24, 1932 in Louisville, KY. Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Eva Lillie Smith Buechele; brothers, Johnny, Gene, Jim, Danny, Arnold; and sister, Patricia Harden. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Paula Buechele (Ricky Kelly), Shannon Gorter (Kevin), Lori Meiser (Bill), Joni Bube (John); 5 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; 4 step great great grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Jan) and Charles "Bucky" (Mary) Buechele. Walter was a spirit-filled Christian and a long-standing member of Evangel World Prayer Center. Walter was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Walter most enjoyed spending time with his family. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks for the loving and compassionate care provided by Patricia Duncan who is now an honorary member of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Walter can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share condolences with Walter's family.
