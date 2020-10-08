Walter Judson Gibbs, Sr.Louisville - Walter Judson Gibbs, Sr. virtually surrounded by his loving family peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 6th at Audubon Hospital. Mr. Gibbs will forever be remembered as an adventurer, leader, builder, philanthropist, printer, and lover of all things sweet. "Jud" was a loving, nurturing husband and patriarch. From a longtime Louisville family, Mr. Gibbs was a stock car driver in his youth, a pilot, mountaineer, cattle wrangler, and avid outdoorsman. He was the infamous and fearless leader of Boy Scout Troop 315 at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church for 16 years. Simultaneously he supported his wife's longstanding involvement with Girl Scout Troop 315 and the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council. He often spoke of the many Scouts they had helped along the way and enjoyed hearing of their many successes. A philanthropist, community leader, and patriot, Mr. Gibbs was a Trustee of the Kentucky Colonels, an organizer for the United Way campaign for many years and a first responder of the CB branch of REACT. In addition, he worked with the Kentucky Republican Presidential Campaigns of 1968-1972. Beginning his printing training as a youth at Gibbs-Inman Printing, Mr. Gibbs went on to create his own print shop and later worked in the print shop for the Courier-Journal and Standard Gravure, often lingering outside of the Food Editor's test kitchen. He finished his printing career at Beechmont Press. Mr. Gibbs was proceeded in death by his father, Kentucky Colonel Adjutant General Walter I. Gibbs, his mother, poet Dorothy Barr Gibbs, brothers Paxton and Scott, his wife, Barbara Lee Dodge Gibbs, his grandson, Robert Joseph Renner IV and his son-in-law, Paul Tarullo. Mr. Gibbs is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 25 years, Patricia Liske Hofmann Gibbs and his children: Walter Judson Gibbs, Jr., Leslee Gibbs Bottorff (Michael), Cherri Gibbs Beckhart (Doug), David Forrest Gibbs, Steve Hofmann (Kim), Peggy Hofmann O'Bryan (Kevin), Sally Hofmann O'Bryan (Chris), Paula Hofmann Tarullo and Sherry Hofmann Hunt (Michael), three sisters; Sharon Gibbs McGuire, Moss Green, Reedy Gibbs Acalinas. "Grandy" left an adventurous, strong, creative, and loving legacy of 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 14.5 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 12 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 13 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road. A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family wishes that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Agnes, Tuition Assistance Program or Mass of the Air.