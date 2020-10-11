Walter Kenneth Rutledge
Louisville - Walter Kenneth Rutledge, age 86, joined his heavenly father on October 09, 2020. He was born to the late Geneva Wieland and Sylvester Rutledge in 1934.
A member of Summit Heights United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by, his parents, two brothers, a sister and daughter Karen Rutledge.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years Doris Rutledge, brother, Don (Gayle), sons; Ken, Gary (Victoria) and Bruce (Kimberly), eleven grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00-2:00pm will the funeral at 2:00pm. Services will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. A burial will follow the service in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
or to SHUMC.