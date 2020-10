Walter Kenneth RutledgeLouisville - Walter Kenneth Rutledge, age 86, joined his heavenly father on October 09, 2020. He was born to the late Geneva Wieland and Sylvester Rutledge in 1934.A member of Summit Heights United Methodist Church.He is preceded in death by, his parents, two brothers, a sister and daughter Karen Rutledge.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years Doris Rutledge, brother, Don (Gayle), sons; Ken, Gary (Victoria) and Bruce (Kimberly), eleven grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00-2:00pm will the funeral at 2:00pm. Services will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. A burial will follow the service in Resthaven Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or to SHUMC.