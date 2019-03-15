|
Walter L. Brauner
Louisville - Walter L. Brauner, 84 of Kuttawa, KY passed away on March 13, 2019.
He is survived by his spouse, Edna Brauner, his children, Joe Brauner and Andy Brauner and spouse Marcia. Sister, Betty Satori, grandchildren, Michael and Anna Brauner. He is also survived by other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019