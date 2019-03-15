Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1406 E. Washington
View Map
Walter L. Brauner

Walter L. Brauner Obituary
Walter L. Brauner

Louisville - Walter L. Brauner, 84 of Kuttawa, KY passed away on March 13, 2019.

He is survived by his spouse, Edna Brauner, his children, Joe Brauner and Andy Brauner and spouse Marcia. Sister, Betty Satori, grandchildren, Michael and Anna Brauner. He is also survived by other family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .

Please visit us online at www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
