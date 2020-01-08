|
|
Walter L. Collins
Louisville - Walter L. Collins, 92, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Walter was born to the late David and Lottie Collins in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Marines. Walter spent most of his career working as an insurance salesman for Metropolitan Life.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Mae Collins; parents; and siblings, Charles David Collins, Agnes McGee, Ola Higdon, Katherine Collins, David F. Collins, Shelby Collins, and Frances Dieruf.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, William Collins (Jan); sisters, Rosalee Routan and Wilda Mae Bell; sister-in-law, Carol Collins; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Walter will be at 10 AM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, January 12 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020