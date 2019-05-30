|
Walter LaVon Porter
Louisville - Walter LaVon Porter ("Bub"), of Louisville, KY, age 77, passed away on May 27, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana, and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana by his late parents, Charles L. Porter and Lottie Bee Porter.
He is survived by his dearly loved children, sons-in-law and grandchildren: Elizabeth Roberts and John Michael Wurth and their children, Roxanne Elise, Harper Sue, and Judah Oliver; Charles Arch Porter; and Margaret Bee and Joshua Poe, with child Katherine Sofia Poe, and Margaret's children, Henry Isaac Miller, and Charli Bee Miller. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Coralee Deanna and Jerry Koerner.
Walter graduated from North Side High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1960. He received a BA from University of Louisville in 1964. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. After a brief time in the Marine Corps, he returned to Louisville where he attended the Brandeis School of Law and graduated in 1969 with a J.D.
For 47 years he practiced law in Louisville, primarily as a defense attorney for insurance companies, defending insureds who were sued for personal injury claims. He was a proud member of the law firm of Barnett, Porter, and Dunn.
He served as a volunteer one evening a week for 30 years at Kentucky School for the Blind, recording legal texts (from 1969-1999).
In the last 12 years of his life he had a loving relationship with Margaret Sue Stacy, who is a very patient, sweet woman.
He said, "My children, grandchildren, and Sue were, are, and always will be my sunshine, joy, my strength and inspiration.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 1, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019