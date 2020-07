Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Mosley



Walter Mosley 91 passed July 3, 2020. He leaves his sisters Sarah, Lillie and brother Morris.



A host of nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and great-great nephews.



SERVICES ARE PRIVATE. Perryman's Mortuary in charge of arrangements.









