1/1
Walter "Walt" Neagle
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Walt" Neagle

Louisville - 92, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020

He was born October 31, 1928 in Greensburg, KY, and is a member of Ralph Ave. Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, Steve Neagle; grandchildren, Shelbi Collins (Matt) and Shane Neagle (Jasmine); two great grandsons, Sheppard Stone Collins and Camdam Shane Neagle; and cousin Ruby Bishop.

Visitation for Walt will be Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10am-12pm at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with a celebration of Walt's life beginning at 12pm.

Burial will be at Warf Cemetery, Greensburg, KY.

www.nunnelleyfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved