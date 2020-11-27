Walter "Walt" Neagle
Louisville - 92, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020
He was born October 31, 1928 in Greensburg, KY, and is a member of Ralph Ave. Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Steve Neagle; grandchildren, Shelbi Collins (Matt) and Shane Neagle (Jasmine); two great grandsons, Sheppard Stone Collins and Camdam Shane Neagle; and cousin Ruby Bishop.
Visitation for Walt will be Monday, November 30, 2020, from 10am-12pm at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with a celebration of Walt's life beginning at 12pm.
Burial will be at Warf Cemetery, Greensburg, KY. www.nunnelleyfuneral.com