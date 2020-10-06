1/
Walter Poore Jr.
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Walter Poore Jr.

LaGrange - Walter E. Poore, Jr., 76, of LaGrange, was born June 30, 1944 in Louisville, KY. He passed away October 6, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital.

He worked as a machinist until his retirement. Eddie was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He was also a big University of Kentucky fan.

He is survived by his wife, Nita; child, Tammy (Rich) Hollander; grandchildren Eric, Leah, Collin and Dustin and great-grandchild Gavin. Eddie will join his beautiful daughter, Sheri, in heaven.

Visitation is 10 - 1, Monday, October 12th with service at 1 p.m. at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
OCT
12
Service
01:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
