Walter Poore Jr.LaGrange - Walter E. Poore, Jr., 76, of LaGrange, was born June 30, 1944 in Louisville, KY. He passed away October 6, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital.He worked as a machinist until his retirement. Eddie was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He was also a big University of Kentucky fan.He is survived by his wife, Nita; child, Tammy (Rich) Hollander; grandchildren Eric, Leah, Collin and Dustin and great-grandchild Gavin. Eddie will join his beautiful daughter, Sheri, in heaven.Visitation is 10 - 1, Monday, October 12th with service at 1 p.m. at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com