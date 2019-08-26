|
|
Walter Rives
Fox Chase - Mr. Walter Chelf Rives, age 66, of Fox Chase, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm and Friday from 11 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to . www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019