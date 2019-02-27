|
Walter T. "Walt" Wilkinson
Louisville - 97, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret "Peggy" Stein Wilkinson; brother, Jack; sisters, Anna Marie and Mickey; grandsons, Colton Herberger and Cody Wilkinson; and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann.
Walt was a native of Washington, D.C. and a WWII Navy veteran. Upon completion of his military service, Walt and Peggy moved back to Louisville where he had a long career with General Electric Co.
He has been an active member of Holy Name Catholic Church for over 70 years. He was also an avid sports fan of U of L, St Xavier and Bellarmine.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Schulten (Rich) and Leslye McGinnis (Alan); sons, Alan (Diane) and Dean (Becky); 18 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
His celebration of life Mass will be held Friday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. 3rd St. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Harbor House of Louisville or Visually Impaired Preschool Services- VIPS.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019