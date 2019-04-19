Walter Thomas Yurt, Sr.



Louisville - Walter Thomas Yurt, Sr., 81, entered Eternal Life Monday, April 15, 2019.



Walter was born in Louisville to the late John and Mallie Yurt. Walter served the Louisville community faithfully as a plumber for 49 years at Rouck Plumbing. He leaves a wonderful legacy of hard work, faithful dedication to his family, and a loving devotion to his wife, Marilyn.



Walter was an avid skeet shooter, and thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time spent at their Rough River lake house. He valued time spent traveling to all 50 states and excursions to several other countries.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Weedman, Kate Wilson, and Mary Russell; brothers, John, Herman, Melvin, and Alvin Yurt.



Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Marilyn Yurt; son, Walter Thomas Yurt, Jr.; daughter, Donna Giovenco and her husband, John; grandchildren, Lance and Isabelle Giovenco; numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.



Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi, 1960 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center, Mass of the Air, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019