Walter Wayne Berding, Sr.
Louisville - 74, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was a retired Local 369 Journeyman Electrician. He was preceded in death by his son, Walter Wayne, Jr. and his parents; Walter F. & Gertrude Berding. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra, son, Michael Berding & daughter, Alice Benningfield (Lou), sister, Velvet Dunn, grandchildren, Mike, Josh, Matthew, Jessica, Alicia, Samantha, T.J., Ziggy, Ely, Benjamin & Samantha K. & 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1pm Friday at Fairdale-McDaniel 411 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visitation will b1-8 pm Thursday and after 9am Friday until time of service at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019