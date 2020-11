Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter "Butch" Whetstone



Louisville - 72, passed away November 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Calandra Powell, Remone (Erica) and Renaldo (Tonya) Whetstone.



Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Evergreen Cemetery.









