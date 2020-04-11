|
Walton Wayne Meredith
Walton Wayne Meredith, 85, passed away April 9, 2020 at River Crossing Assisted Living in Charlestown, IN. He was the son of the late Frank and Ora Meredith. Walton worked for the City of Louisville prior to retiring.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Henrietta Meredith; his son: Charles Meredith; his siblings: Mary Francis Barnes, Lois Marie Will, Frank Marion Meredith Jr, Alice Mitzi Puckett, and Rita Morgan Meredith.
Left to cherish his memory are his son: Russell Meredith (Stephanie); his grandchildren: Jordan Elizabeth Meredith, Natasha Cave, Steven Meredith, and Caitlyn Meredith; his great-grandchildren: Tyler Cave, Noah Cave, and Cyrus Scanlan-Cave; his siblings: Stanley Bruce Meredith, Marilyn Lee Ward, and Arthur Steve "Butch" Meredith; multiple nieces and nephews that adored him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020