Prospect - Walton Windell Jones, 96, of Prospect, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 13th 2019, peacefully at home with family at his side. He is preceded in death by his wife Ella Mae and daughter Jerri Lynn Jones, his brothers Luther, Elbert, Delbert, Cecil, Norval, Herschel and Lyle. He is survived by a daughter, Linda Lombardi (James Hall) of Louisville, KY, sons, Steven (Melissa) Jones of Olathe, KS, and Eldon (Julie) Jones of Anchorage, KY; 3 grandsons, 10 granddaughters, 16 great-grandsons, 15 great-granddaughters, 3 great-great-granddaughters, 1 great-great- grandson, and his sister Leola Powell of Reedley CA and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Walton will be remembered best for his strong, loving spirit, his faith in God's promise and kindness toward all whose lives he touched. Heartfelt thanks go to Walt's spiritual family, his friends at Tri-County Community Action Center, and Rhonda Martin for their friendship and the shared activities that he dearly loved.
Walt graduated from West Texas State Teachers College, and was a Navy Pilot during WWII. He started his career in manufacturing in 1947 and retired in 1987, having worked 40 years for the Marley Company. He loved square dancing, boating, and especially woodworking. A patient teacher, he will be lovingly remembered for the many life lessons he taught us. Thank you, Dad.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to HosparusHealth.org. They helped us every step of the way. A memorial service for Walton will be held at 2pm, April 15th, at Pints & Union, 114 E. Market St. New Albany, IN 47150
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019