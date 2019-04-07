Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Wanda A. Flanagan


1927 - 2019
Wanda A. Flanagan Obituary
Wanda A. Flanagan

Louisville - Wanda A. Flanagan, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. She was born on May 17,1927. Wanda was married to Thomas W. Flanagan, who passed away in 2011. Also preceding her in death is her daughter, Lynne M. Conti.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cheryl Flanagan; brother, Frank (Carolyn) Arnold, Sr.; niece, Donna (Ron) Kramer; nephew, Frank (Lisa) Arnold, Jr.; and son-in-law, Joseph Conti.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local food pantry or animal shelter.

Her funeral service will be held 12:00pm, April 9, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will receive visitors from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
