Wanda Bryant
Wanda Bryant

Louisville - Wanda L. Bryant, 89, died Tuesday, August 11, 1010.

She was a medical technologist for many years then worked as a teacher at Our Lady of Consolation and as a teacher and librarian at Valley Station Baptist Church. She was a member of Fern Creek United Methodist Church and a former member of Valley Station Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bryant on March 17, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Bryant, Susan Raque, Patty Fletcher (Van) and David Bryant (Laura); 10 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; and siblings, Rose Carolyn Rabideau (Rick) and Wallace Traylor (Judy).

Her funeral is 12pm Monday, August 17 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation is after 10am Monday until the time of the service.

Please consider memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
