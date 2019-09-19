|
Wanda Carrol (New) Jackson
Louisville - 3/3/41-9/3/19 Born Perry Park, KY, Wanda grew up in Carrollton, and lived most of her life in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline (Fitzgerald) Hudgins, her son Tom Jackson JR, and her granddaughter, Jordan Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Jackson (Francis Schmitz), sister Barbara Suter (Gene), grandson, Benjamin Jackson, friend and companion Alice Smith, nieces, Beth Knox (Ronnie), Leslie Sutherland (David), Jenifer Beard (Mike), Sarah Amiott (Keith).
Wanda came to Louisville after graduating from Carroll County High School in 1959, and was a hairdresser for over 40 years, a profession she truly loved. In the words of a friend and caretaker, Wanda radiated love, beauty, and acceptance.
A celebration of Life will be held September 29, 2019 at Garden Court, 1044 Alta Vista Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, from 2-6 with a memorial service at 3pm. In Lieu of Gifts, please make donations in her name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019