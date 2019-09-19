Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Garden Court
1044 Alta Vista Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Garden Court
1044 Alta Vista Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Carrol (New) Jackson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Carrol (New) Jackson Obituary
Wanda Carrol (New) Jackson

Louisville - 3/3/41-9/3/19 Born Perry Park, KY, Wanda grew up in Carrollton, and lived most of her life in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline (Fitzgerald) Hudgins, her son Tom Jackson JR, and her granddaughter, Jordan Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Jackson (Francis Schmitz), sister Barbara Suter (Gene), grandson, Benjamin Jackson, friend and companion Alice Smith, nieces, Beth Knox (Ronnie), Leslie Sutherland (David), Jenifer Beard (Mike), Sarah Amiott (Keith).

Wanda came to Louisville after graduating from Carroll County High School in 1959, and was a hairdresser for over 40 years, a profession she truly loved. In the words of a friend and caretaker, Wanda radiated love, beauty, and acceptance.

A celebration of Life will be held September 29, 2019 at Garden Court, 1044 Alta Vista Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, from 2-6 with a memorial service at 3pm. In Lieu of Gifts, please make donations in her name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now