Wanda Elizabeth Cavote Cowles
Wanda Elizabeth Cavote Cowles

Lebanon Junction - Wanda Elizabeth Cavote Cowles, 91 of Lebanon Junction passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Hospital.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Lester Oren Briley and Gertrude Lucinda Coe; her husband's John Cavote and Theodore Cowles; her siblings Grace Richason, Betty Evans, Eleanor McGraff and Robert Briley; her infant sister Helen Marie; her grandchildren Wendy Spear Evans and Jeremy Glenn Spear.

Wanda is survived by her children John Cavote (Laurie) of Lebanon Junction and Connie Cavote Graves of Louisville; her grandchildren Tina Sage, Sean Cavote, Stacey Taylor, Jon Cavote and Delbert "Dusty" Spear; along with 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family to honor Wanda's wishes.

Online condolences to the family may be made at maramanbillings.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
