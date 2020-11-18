Wanda Haney
Louisville - Wanda Haney, 94, entered in to rest on November 16, 2020.
Wanda was met at the gates of heaven, by her husband, Kalvin "Buck" Haney; sons, William "Billy" Haney (Barbra J), Robert "Bobby" Haney; Daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Hall; and one grandson John Anthony McClain.
Wanda is survived by her children, Thomas (Barbra) Haney, Sandy (Jimmy) Scifers, Georgia Haney, and Jimmy Hall. She also leaves her 11 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
The funeral service for Wanda will be on Saturday at 10:00 A.M at Saint Peters of the Apostle Catholic Church, burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at Advantage funeral home 10907 Dixie Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers should be made to St. Peter the Apostle Kitchen Fund or Hosparus of Louisville.