Wanda HaneyLouisville - Wanda Haney, 94, entered in to rest on November 16, 2020.Wanda was met at the gates of heaven, by her husband, Kalvin "Buck" Haney; sons, William "Billy" Haney (Barbra J), Robert "Bobby" Haney; Daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Hall; and one grandson John Anthony McClain.Wanda is survived by her children, Thomas (Barbra) Haney, Sandy (Jimmy) Scifers, Georgia Haney, and Jimmy Hall. She also leaves her 11 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and good friends.The funeral service for Wanda will be on Saturday at 10:00 A.M at Saint Peters of the Apostle Catholic Church, burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at Advantage funeral home 10907 Dixie Hwy.Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers should be made to St. Peter the Apostle Kitchen Fund or Hosparus of Louisville.