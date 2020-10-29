Wanda I. JonesLOUISVILLE - Wanda I. Jones, 86, beloved wife and mother, passed away October 27, 2020 in Elizabethtown. She was born to Hardin and Lolita (Simpson) Keown.Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Henry (Jones) of 61 years; her parents; and a brother, Donald Keown.She is survived by her two sons, Michael H. (Melina), and Martin H. (Tina) Jones; three Grandchildren Rachel (Brandon) Mattingly, Victoria, and Zachary; a sister-in-law Shirley Greenert; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family gave her many precious memories.Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00AM - 1:00PM at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.