Wanda J. Crosier
Louisville - Wanda J. Crosier, 71, wife of Carlton R. Crosier passed away at home in Mahomet, Illinois on July 10, 2019.
Born on July 14, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Baker.
She was a graduate of Seneca High School and the University of Louisville. She was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Chruch. Wanda loved the Lord, cared deeply for her family and friends and will be remembered most for her compassionate heart and unconditional love. She enjoyed cheering her children on at the ball park or race track, watching U of L basketball and Yankee baseball on television, cross-stitch and any excuse to bake a pan of her "famous" brownies or cookies to share.
Her memory is cherished by three children: Christy (Travis) Hash of Versailles, Kentucky; Kevin (Jamie) Crosier of Sullivan, Illinois; Bryan (Kari) Crosier of West Lafayette, Indiana; six grandchildren: Hannah Hash, Sam Hash, Emily Crosier, Elijah Crosier, Andrew Crosier and Katherine Crosier; her sister: Joy Brennan; mother-in-law: Jean Crosier; brother-in-law: Rick (Ashley) Crosier; brother-in-law: Jerry Hinton and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is now reunited with her sister, Carole Hinton and a brother-in-law, Dan Brennan.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to our team of caregivers for providing compassionate home health care throughout the years.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckinridge Lane. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Kappa Delta Foundation donate.kappadelta.org or to CurePSP www.psp.org
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019