Wanda Jean BaryNew Albany - Wanda Jean Bary, 94, of New Albany passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. She was born in New Albany on April 26th, 1926 to the late Bonnie Lee and Louise (Hartman) Bary. She was a graduate of New Albany High School "Class of 1944" and retired after 47 years from Colgate Palmolive where she worked as a Record Clerk in the Maintenance Department. She served as Chairman on the Supervising Committee of the Colgate Palmolive Federal Credit Union, also as Recording Secretary on the Board of Directors and was a former Recording Secretary for the South Central Indiana Labor Counsel. Wanda was a current member of the Jeffersonville Colgate Retirees Club. She loved music, to dance and travel and will be greatly missed. She would like to give a special thanks to Doug and Marie Hartfield, Archie and Tina Lacy and Danny and Bonita Baylor for their many acts of kindness, and also to the staff of the Villas of Guerin Woods for the care they provided. Wanda was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church in New Albany.Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday and after 10 AM Friday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St. New Albany, IN)A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM Friday in the Market Street Chapel with burial to follow at Central Barren Cemetery.