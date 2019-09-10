Services
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
American Martyrs Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
American Martyrs Catholic Church
Resources
Wanda Jean Mays


1942 - 2019
Wanda Jean Mays Obituary
Wanda Jean Mays

Scottsburg - Wanda Jean Mays, 94, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1925 in Stinesville, Indiana, the daughter of the late William M. and Eva (Stines) Gillaspy. Wanda was married on Sept. 13, 1942 to Frank Mays, Jr. and they spent nearly 69 years together before he preceded her in death on August 28, 2011. She retired as a nurses aide from Scott Memorial Hospital and also was a former cook at the old Moore's Fiesta and the Park & Eat Restaurants. Wanda was a member of the Church of the American Martyrs in Scottsburg, Indiana. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gillaspy and a sister, Barbara Smith. Survivors include three daughters, Sandra K. McClain, Beverly J. Schafer (David) and Diana L. Adams (Steve); two sons, Frank William Mays (Peggy) and Frederich A. Mays (Sherry); 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am on Friday at the American Martyrs Catholic Church with burial in Scottsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 am on Friday at the American Martyrs Catholic Church. Memorial Contributions: American Martyrs Catholic Church c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
