Wanda Jean Mays
Scottsburg - Wanda Jean Mays, 94, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1925 in Stinesville, Indiana, the daughter of the late William M. and Eva (Stines) Gillaspy. Wanda was married on Sept. 13, 1942 to Frank Mays, Jr. and they spent nearly 69 years together before he preceded her in death on August 28, 2011. She retired as a nurses aide from Scott Memorial Hospital and also was a former cook at the old Moore's Fiesta and the Park & Eat Restaurants. Wanda was a member of the Church of the American Martyrs in Scottsburg, Indiana. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gillaspy and a sister, Barbara Smith. Survivors include three daughters, Sandra K. McClain, Beverly J. Schafer (David) and Diana L. Adams (Steve); two sons, Frank William Mays (Peggy) and Frederich A. Mays (Sherry); 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am on Friday at the American Martyrs Catholic Church with burial in Scottsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 am on Friday at the American Martyrs Catholic Church. Memorial Contributions: American Martyrs Catholic Church c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019