Wanda L. Ray
Louisville - Wanda L. Ray, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday. August 8, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Earl B. Ray, as well as her children, David (Jean Peters), Linda and Michael (Adriana) Ray; and her three grandsons, Andrew, Christopher and John Ray. Loved and beloved by all.
She was deeply devoted to her grandchildren and her church, and had a lifelong love of rural Kentucky's cultural and musical heritage.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, August 15 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Her funeral service will be 12:30 pm Friday, August 16, at Deer Park Baptist Church, 1733 Bardstown Rd., with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.
Donations in her honor may be directed to Deer Park Baptist, 1733 Bardstown Rd., 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019