Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Deer Park Baptist Church
1733 Bardstown Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda L. Ray Obituary
Wanda L. Ray

Louisville - Wanda L. Ray, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday. August 8, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Earl B. Ray, as well as her children, David (Jean Peters), Linda and Michael (Adriana) Ray; and her three grandsons, Andrew, Christopher and John Ray. Loved and beloved by all.

She was deeply devoted to her grandchildren and her church, and had a lifelong love of rural Kentucky's cultural and musical heritage.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, August 15 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Her funeral service will be 12:30 pm Friday, August 16, at Deer Park Baptist Church, 1733 Bardstown Rd., with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

Donations in her honor may be directed to Deer Park Baptist, 1733 Bardstown Rd., 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now