Wanda Louden Riggle
LOUISVILLE - Wanda Louden Riggle 91 of Middletown, KY passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at Masonic Homes of Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Riggle; parents, Roy Lee and Olive Varble Louden; sons, Robert Keith Riggle and Dwight Douglas Riggle; and grandson, Steven David Riggle.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gilliland (Mike); grandchildren; Jennifer Hunter (David), Dwight Douglas Riggle Jr., Robert Keith Riggle Jr., Kimberly Jeffries (Robbie); Katie Crocker (Sean), and Michael Andrew Gilliland.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Middletown Historic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020