Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ebenezer Miss. Bapt. Ch
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Miss. Bapt. Ch
Wanda M. Allen

Wanda M. Allen Obituary
Wanda M. Allen

Louisville - 65, passed away Friday Mar. 8, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Miss. Bapt. Ch. Survivors: daughter, Tanya Grimes; grandson, Devin Hill; brothers, Jesse Allen (Angela), Terry Allen Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family. Visitation: Thursday 10AM followed by service at 12PM at her church 1057 So. 28th St., Interment: Green Meadows Cem. Hathaway & Clark in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
