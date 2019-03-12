|
Wanda M. Allen
Louisville - 65, passed away Friday Mar. 8, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Miss. Bapt. Ch. Survivors: daughter, Tanya Grimes; grandson, Devin Hill; brothers, Jesse Allen (Angela), Terry Allen Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family. Visitation: Thursday 10AM followed by service at 12PM at her church 1057 So. 28th St., Interment: Green Meadows Cem. Hathaway & Clark in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019