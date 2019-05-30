|
Wanda Mae Gaunt
Louisville - 99, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was a very kind, giving woman who never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She never met a stranger and loved all those she met. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Gaunt, parents and her children Sharrie Abrams and Kevin Gaunt . Left to cherish her memory is her son-in-law Victor Abrams and his children Kimberly Abrams Bishop. The family would like to thank Hosparus of Louisville for all they do to help families, donations could be made them in lieu of flowers. All services will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019