|
|
Wanda Marie Ford
Louisville - 67, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. With her family by her side.
Mrs. Ford was the First Lady of Christ Temple Christian Life Center.
She is survived by her husband, Bishop Dr. Michael E. Ford Sr.; children, Melissa N. Ford, Michael E. Ford Jr. (Andrea L.), Mark A. Ford, Scott D. Ford Sr (Tionne C.), Candice R. Bland (Stephen L.) and (Michelle N. Ford):siblings, William Benson Jr., Edward Benson and Alvin Benson and Sharon Morrison: 18 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and church family.
Visitation: February 6, 2020, 5pm-9pm- Visitation : February 7, 2020 9am -11am. Funeral Following. All services at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 South 45th Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020