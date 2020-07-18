1/
Wanda (Kays) Page
Wanda (Kays) Page

Sellersburg - Wanda (Kays) Page, 80 years of age passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1939 in Tatum Springs, Kentucky to the late Robert and Katherine Kays. Wanda retired from Swift Meat Packing in Louisville after 30 years of service and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Sellersburg. She loved playing Euchre, Yahtzee, and Bunco. Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Page; sister, Mary Bruce Myers; and brother, Tommy Kays.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Mikel (Diana), Greg Mikel, and Troy Mikel (Sherry); grandchildren, Aaron Mikel (Jessy), Cheyenne Mikel, and Alex Mikel (Rachel); great grandson, Archer Mikel; and sister, Susan Ray

Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm at the funeral home chapel.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to Humane Society of Scott County Indiana.

Wanda's family would like to personally thank Dawn, Amanda, and Lori with Kindred Hospice for the love and care they provided over the last several months.

Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
