Wanda Rose Marcum
Louisville - Wanda Marcum Louisville, 91, passed away January 25, 2020. Along with her parents, husband Bill Marcum, daughter Robin Vowels and many friends preceded her in death. Wanda retired from Phillip Morris with more than 35 years in the packing department. She was an avid UofK fan and loved traveling across America and Europe. Carrying on her beautiful memory are her children Phil Marcum Jr.(Vickie), Joan Wolf (Joe), and Charles Marcum, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, give someone you care about a bouquet, because today is what matters.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.
Service will be Thursday, January 30, at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020