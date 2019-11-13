|
|
Wanda Ruth Hayden Francis
Louisville - 78, passed away, November 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 20, 1941 in Paducah, KY to the late Paul and Rita Hayden. She was a graduate of Presentation Academy, Class of 1959. A member of Our Lady of Lourdes.
After retirement she enjoyed her free time making hand stitched quilts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed crochet, puzzling, cooking and cherished time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Thomas M Francis Jr., Cheri A Lyons, Michael D Francis (Angela), Richard P Francis. Grandchildren, Tommy III, Angel, Ricky (Kate), Matthew, Preslee, Jorri; great grandchildren, Mallory and Hayden. A brother, David Hayden; Sisters, Shirley Gililland, Janet Griffin:
Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Idlewild Butterfly Farm, 1100 Logan Street, Louisville, Ky 40204.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019