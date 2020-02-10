|
Wanda S. Burton
Louisville - 80, of Louisville died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home.
She was the former Wanda Lee Straughn, a native of Westport, KY, a dry cleaner clerk at Sam Meyers and a member of Lyndon Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Burton; brother, Bush Straughn; and sisters, Alice Straughn, Margaret Cox and Margie Hartman.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Finnell (Mike); son, John W. Burton; grandson, Zach Finnell; special friend, Junie Vaughn; brother, Sonny Straughn (Janet); sisters, Dorothy Roberts, Virginia White, Edith Callis and Nancy Bell; many loving nieces, nephews and friends; beloved cat Kitty and beloved dog Clever.
Her memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy. Visitation will from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 26, 2020