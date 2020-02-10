Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Wanda Burton
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
3016 Preston Hwy.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
3016 Preston Hwy
Wanda S. Burton

Wanda S. Burton Obituary
Wanda S. Burton

Louisville - 80, of Louisville died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home.

She was the former Wanda Lee Straughn, a native of Westport, KY, a dry cleaner clerk at Sam Meyers and a member of Lyndon Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Burton; brother, Bush Straughn; and sisters, Alice Straughn, Margaret Cox and Margie Hartman.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Finnell (Mike); son, John W. Burton; grandson, Zach Finnell; special friend, Junie Vaughn; brother, Sonny Straughn (Janet); sisters, Dorothy Roberts, Virginia White, Edith Callis and Nancy Bell; many loving nieces, nephews and friends; beloved cat Kitty and beloved dog Clever.

Her memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy. Visitation will from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 26, 2020
