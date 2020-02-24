|
|
Wanda Samuels-Moore
Louisville - Wanda Samuels-Moore, 1951-2020, Wanda Samuels-Moore was born on November 16, 1951 in Louisville, KY. She was the youngest of 15 children born to the late Reverend John T. and Lucy Mae French. She passed away peacefully on Feb 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and an abundance of love. She retired after many years of dedicated service from State Farm Insurance Company. Wanda was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 31 years, Henry Herbert Moore, daughter, Lamonica Renee Samuels, siblings, Jesse, George, John, Edward, Van, Gene, and Alice Faye. Her legacy continues with her daughters, Rev. Stephanie Marie Samuels, Lorri Tereese (Antionio) King, Delores Smith, Rosalind (Jerry) Frazier, son, Dennis (Cheryl) Moore, granddaughters, Teryn, Taylyn, Talia, Tavia, Brittney, and Courtney, grandsons, Luke, and Joshua, great grandchildren, Riley, Raegan, and Samir, sisters, Betty, Ethel, Dorothy (Kenneth), Jean, Margie (Larry), brothers, Rev. Thomas Henry (Virginia), Anthony (Mary Ruth), Douglas, Robert, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, (4033 Vermont Avenue). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020