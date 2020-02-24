Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
4033 Vermont Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Samuels-Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Samuels-Moore


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wanda Samuels-Moore Obituary
Wanda Samuels-Moore

Louisville - Wanda Samuels-Moore, 1951-2020, Wanda Samuels-Moore was born on November 16, 1951 in Louisville, KY. She was the youngest of 15 children born to the late Reverend John T. and Lucy Mae French. She passed away peacefully on Feb 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and an abundance of love. She retired after many years of dedicated service from State Farm Insurance Company. Wanda was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 31 years, Henry Herbert Moore, daughter, Lamonica Renee Samuels, siblings, Jesse, George, John, Edward, Van, Gene, and Alice Faye. Her legacy continues with her daughters, Rev. Stephanie Marie Samuels, Lorri Tereese (Antionio) King, Delores Smith, Rosalind (Jerry) Frazier, son, Dennis (Cheryl) Moore, granddaughters, Teryn, Taylyn, Talia, Tavia, Brittney, and Courtney, grandsons, Luke, and Joshua, great grandchildren, Riley, Raegan, and Samir, sisters, Betty, Ethel, Dorothy (Kenneth), Jean, Margie (Larry), brothers, Rev. Thomas Henry (Virginia), Anthony (Mary Ruth), Douglas, Robert, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, (4033 Vermont Avenue). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now