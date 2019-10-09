Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Wanda Sue Hurt

Wanda Sue Hurt Obituary
Wanda Sue Hurt

Louisville - Wanda Sue Hurt, 72 passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

She was the former Wanda Dowell and a member of Shively Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and grandson Michael.

Survivors include sons Alfred Elliott (Cathy) and Keith Hurt (Janet), daughters Pam Conely (Gene), Sue McCormack (Dale), Karen Ashcraft (Danny), Debbie Holmes, Dee Seitz (George), 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral service 1 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation10 AM Friday till time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Download Now