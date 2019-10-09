|
Wanda Sue Hurt
Louisville - Wanda Sue Hurt, 72 passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
She was the former Wanda Dowell and a member of Shively Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and grandson Michael.
Survivors include sons Alfred Elliott (Cathy) and Keith Hurt (Janet), daughters Pam Conely (Gene), Sue McCormack (Dale), Karen Ashcraft (Danny), Debbie Holmes, Dee Seitz (George), 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral service 1 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation10 AM Friday till time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019