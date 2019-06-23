|
Wanda Thomas Garriott
Louisville - Wanda Thomas Garriott, 76, passed away June 19, 2019. She was a graduate of Loretto High School, Webster College, and Murray State University. Wanda was a retired Latin and English teacher for JCPS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Nora Thomas; her husband, Leland Garriott; brothers, Harold and Neal Thomas.
She is survived by her children, Erika Boland (Davis) and Benjamin Garriott; her grandchildren, Davis Jr, Grant, and Eliza Boland; her sister, Joan Stark (David) ; her brothers, David Thomas (Ty), and Bruce Thomas (Deborah); and ten nieces and nephews.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 25 at The Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road, with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Nazareth Home prior to the mass. Ratterman Funeral Home "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019