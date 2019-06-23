Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nazareth Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Nazareth Home Chapel
2000 Newburg Road
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Garriott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Thomas Garriott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Thomas Garriott Obituary
Wanda Thomas Garriott

Louisville - Wanda Thomas Garriott, 76, passed away June 19, 2019. She was a graduate of Loretto High School, Webster College, and Murray State University. Wanda was a retired Latin and English teacher for JCPS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Nora Thomas; her husband, Leland Garriott; brothers, Harold and Neal Thomas.

She is survived by her children, Erika Boland (Davis) and Benjamin Garriott; her grandchildren, Davis Jr, Grant, and Eliza Boland; her sister, Joan Stark (David) ; her brothers, David Thomas (Ty), and Bruce Thomas (Deborah); and ten nieces and nephews.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 25 at The Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road, with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Nazareth Home prior to the mass. Ratterman Funeral Home "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now