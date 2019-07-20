|
Wanda Tomes
Highview - Mrs. Wanda Ruth (Brewer) Tomes, age 71, of Highview went to sleep in the Lord on July 18, 2019 until the "Trump of God shall sound and the dead in Christ shall rise." Mrs. Tomes was born on October 5, 1947 in Jefferson County, KY to the late Barney and Wanda Layne (Carter) Brewer. She had a passion for life and loved her church and church friends. She fought a courageous battle with her cancer and inspired so many. She lived life to the fullest. One of the last things on her list was a trip to TJ Maxx.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 51 years, Wayne M. Tomes; two daughters, Larissa Mae Brown (Garry) and Michelle Faye Bratcher (Chuck); six grandchildren, Mason, Dylan, Savannah, Gabby, Braxton, and Aubrey; brother, Danny Brewer (Donna); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Lone Hill United Baptist Church (5410 Mt. Washington Rd. Louisville, KY 40229) with interment in Lone Hill United Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and on Monday from 10 am until time of service at the church. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 20, 2019