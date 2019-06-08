Services
Waniece Peake
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis - Mary Waniece Peake, age 86, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 1, 1932 in Saint Francis. She was a former employee of General Electric, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 121 and Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was a very devoted mother and she loved her Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Otho "Bishop" Peake; infant twin sons, John and Joseph Peake; one infant grandson, Andrew Dillon Peake; her father and mother, Thomas Chester and Mary Martha "Mattie" Mattingly Miles; six sisters, Mary Lucille Mattingly, Thelma Miles, Helen Rucker, Margaret Mattingly, Lillian Mattingly and Hazel Delores Roberts; four brothers, Spencer, John Jr., Roberto and Nolan Mattingly.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy Colvin (Ronnie) of Cox's Creek and Jacqueline Boone (Eddie) of Bardstown; six sons, Eddie Peake (Mary Ellen) and Allen Peake all of Saint Francis, Tommy Peake of Alvord, Texas, Jackie Peake (Janice) of Holy Cross, Jerry Peake of Cox's Creek and Ronnie Peake (Julie) of Lebanon; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 PM Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 PM by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plz Ste 5, 295 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Pallbearers are Alex Peake, Austin Peake, Michael Morris, Tyler Morris, Jason Thomison and Mark Colvin; Honorary Pallbearers are grandchildren, Heather Wise, Kristine Boone, Phillip Boone, Jill Peake, Cindy Delk, Nikki Peake, Alivea Peake, Sasha Peake, Allison Hopkins, Beth Davis and Tiffany Edelen.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 8, 2019
