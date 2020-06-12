Wanita Ann Wolfe BindnerLouisville - July 17, 1936-June 10, 2020, 83, died peacefully at UofL Mary & Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family and friends.Preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 43 years, Francis "Skip" Bindner, Jr., parents Waldo Wolfe and Mildred Masterson Wolfe, brothers Terrance and Keith Wolfe, sisters-in-law Dorothy Wolfe, Sharon Bindner Carpenter, Janie Bindner Patterson, brother-in-law Charles "Sonny" Carpenter, nephew Terry Wolfe and numerous other special family and friends including Tom Wolfe.Wanita is survived by her loving children Timothy (Marcie) Bindner, daughter Susan (Todd) Hoffman, and her grandchildren whom she adored, Gavin Bindner and Mateo and Ian Hoffman. She also leaves to cherish her memory her sisters-in-law Mary Rose Wolfe and Alice Bindner Dearing, brothers-in-law John Dearing and Charles Patterson and much loved nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.Wanita's childhood was spent in West Point, KY, where her father was the mayor. She attended St. Paul Catholic School, St. Catharine Academy in Springfield, KY, Ursuline College and Nazareth College where she received her Master's Degree.Her vocation was with her family. She always talked about the love and kindness shown by her parents and grandmother. She felt such a connection with her brothers and missed them until the day she died. Once married, she and Skip made the Wolfes, Bindners and eventually their own children and grandchildren their top priority. They spent their weekends caring for their parents and were completely involved in all the activities Tim and Susan chose for themselves. Wanita wanted nothing more than to keep her family close. She was a great example for us to follow.Wanita was a true example of a steward, giving her time, talents and treasure in her work and personal life. Wherever she saw a need she was more than willing to help. She tirelessly volunteered for St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul, Our Lady of Consolation Parish organizations and 4-H. She was also a former Associate of the Dominican Sisters.Her time at Holy Rosary Academy brought her great joy. Her entire career was spent at HRA as a coach, teacher and counselor for 40 years. As a counselor she took great pride in the achievements her girls made as they moved into their professional and personal lives. Athletics were her passion. She coached field hockey, basketball, swimming and numerous other sports.She never wanted to be recognized for her outstanding achievements, but others saw it differently. She was inducted into the 2005 Metro Area Athletic Directors' High School Hall of Fame. She and her colleagues were instrumental in moving women's sports from intramural to competitive play. Wanita also received the Academy Basketball Coaches Award in 1998. In recognition of her abiding concern for those with financial challenges, she received the St. Paul Conference St. Vincent de Paul award. Over the years Wanita was honored for her generosity in many other ways and was very humble with the recognition.Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday June 15, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son 7336 Southside Dr.Expressions of sympathy may be made to:St. Paul Conference of St. Vincent de Paul, 6901 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2645 Bardstown Road, St. Catharine, KY 40061