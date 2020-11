Or Copy this URL to Share

Waverly E. Jefferson



Louisville - 79, retired Ford UAW KY Truck Plant employee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 21, 2020.



Survivors are his wife, Leveta; three children, Rodney, Jeffery and Vickie; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Visitation: 12-2pm Tuesday with funeral services following immediately at G.C. Williams Funeral Home









