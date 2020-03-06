Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Wayne A. Robben

Wayne A. Robben Obituary
Wayne A. Robben

Louisville - Wayne A. Robben, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

He was a retired employee of LG&E and a Navy veteran.

Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald "Freck" Robben. He is survived by his siblings Sherrell "Sherry" Bowman, James J. "Bud" Robben, Jr., Kathleen Bryant, Denis E. Robben, Mary Anne Cecil, and Jean M. Guinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday 2-6 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by cremation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
