Wayne A. Robben
Louisville - Wayne A. Robben, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
He was a retired employee of LG&E and a Navy veteran.
Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald "Freck" Robben. He is survived by his siblings Sherrell "Sherry" Bowman, James J. "Bud" Robben, Jr., Kathleen Bryant, Denis E. Robben, Mary Anne Cecil, and Jean M. Guinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday 2-6 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by cremation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020