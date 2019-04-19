Wayne Anderson Cornelius



Louisville - Wayne Cornelius lived a long life so there is quite a bit to tell. He was called to heaven April 17, 2019. Wayne was born November 8th, 1923 in Russellville, Kentucky to Mabel and Eldon Cornelius. They moved to Louisville when he was in Kindergarten. His first teacher was Laurel Bogess. She set his foundation as he earned three Electrical Engineering Degrees including Doctorial work at PSU and UC.



A student at Manual High School he left school when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and joined the Navy. He trained as a Gunnery Instructor at Point Montara, California. He served on the Destroyer the USS Metcalf and traveled over 51,000 miles and three major battles in the South Pacific including the battel of Okinawa. Where they were at Battle Stations 24/7 for many days.



After the Navy he worked for the Louisville Tin and Stove Company where he met the love of his life Elizabeth Grider. They married August 4, 1946 in Jeffersonville, Indiana and raised three children Johanna, Keith and John. They had seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Wayne earned a BSEE from UK and Elizabeth was indispensable working in the UK commissary and raising kids. She received at PHT (Putting Hubby Through) degree from UK for her hard work.



After graduation Wayne worked at the Logan Company in Louisville for two years. He then landed a job at the US Naval Ordnance Station receiving Letters of Commendation and Congratulation from the Commanding Officer plus a Presidential Unit Citation. He was the first NOS Engineer to earn a Masters Degree (MEE from UL). Also earning a Post Graduate Degree of Professional Engineer, EE from UK.



He taught Calculus at Bellarmine University and became a Sunday School Teacher for the Presbyterian Church in Louisville. Wayne became a professor at PSU in the mid 1960's and with help of Dean Bowers at Miami University help create and establish the Engineering School at Miami. He worked at Monsanto Chemical Company and Wright Patterson AFB where he helped the Air Force develop the first Drone Technology.



He then resumed his position with Naval Ordnance becoming the Head of the NOS Engineering Laboratory and Test Site. Wayne lost his lovely wife Elizabeth of 36 years to a Heart Attack.



In September 3, 1985 he remarried another beautiful lady named Linda Brady Smith. She was a wonderful wife and buddy and they traveled extensively. Between their two families they have seven children and many great grandchildren. He lost his youngest son John Wayne August 11, 2002, he was just 39 years old.



Wayne published a memoire "Some of My Thoughts" in 2013. He retired in September 1985 and taught at several local universities to stay sharp. Wayne lost his beautiful wife and buddy Linda of over 30 years on October 26, 2015 to Parkinson's Disease.



His funeral Service will be at 11 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the funeral home. There will also be an hour of visiting before the service Saturday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Blue Ash , Ohio.