Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Anthony Bramer Obituary
Wayne Anthony Bramer

Louisville - 63, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He was the owner and operator of Tommy Bramer and Son Construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Alma Bramer.

He is survived by his loving companion, Machelle Ward; brother, Alan Bramer (Linda); sister, Deborah Bramer Wise; and his beloved cat, Buddy.

His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
