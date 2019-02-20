|
Wayne Dixon
Louisville - Wayne Dixon, 73, Louisville, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
He was born in Louisville to the late Norman and Orabell Dixon. He was a plumber by trade and was the owner of Dixon Plumbing for 25 years. He was an honest and good man and was a big NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Dixon; his sons, Chris Dixon (Crystal Deweese) and Tony Dixon (Jada); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 9 siblings.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, February 22 at 11 am at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation for Wayne will be on Thursday, February 21 from 2-8 pm and from 9-11 am before the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019