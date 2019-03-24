Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Luksa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne "Red" Luksa


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne "Red" Luksa Obituary
Wayne "Red" Luksa

Louisville - Wayne "Red" L. Luksa, 84, husband to the late Gloria Luksa, passed away at home on Sunday March 17, 2019. He was born to the late Louis and Adeline (Zill) Luksa in Winona, Minnesota on August 29, 1934.

He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Butch Luksa.

Red was a retired carpenter for P. Lorillards and was a proud Navy veteran that served during the Korean War.

He leaves to cherish his memory children, Tracy Wills (Charlie), Tony Luksa (Susan), Lisa Blanford (Larry), grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Jessica along with two great-grandchildren, Alexa and Michael, Jr. He will also be missed by his sisters Janice Howe and Sandy Loken.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday (3-26) at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday (3-25) from 1-7 pm at the funeral home.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.