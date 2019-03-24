|
Wayne "Red" Luksa
Louisville - Wayne "Red" L. Luksa, 84, husband to the late Gloria Luksa, passed away at home on Sunday March 17, 2019. He was born to the late Louis and Adeline (Zill) Luksa in Winona, Minnesota on August 29, 1934.
He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Butch Luksa.
Red was a retired carpenter for P. Lorillards and was a proud Navy veteran that served during the Korean War.
He leaves to cherish his memory children, Tracy Wills (Charlie), Tony Luksa (Susan), Lisa Blanford (Larry), grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Jessica along with two great-grandchildren, Alexa and Michael, Jr. He will also be missed by his sisters Janice Howe and Sandy Loken.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday (3-26) at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday (3-25) from 1-7 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019