Wayne MorrisLouisville - Wayne Morris, 76, passed away August 18, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He retired from Ford in 2005 after 40 years.Survived by his wife, Carol Morris; two sons, David (Christy), Todd (Alison); one granddaughter, Evelyn; three sisters, Lillie Shane, and Louise Mosley (Billy) and Claudia Carlisle (Jeff); two brothers, James and Gene Morris.Funeral Service will be Monday, August 24, at 1 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be Monday, August 24, from 10 A.M. - 1 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.