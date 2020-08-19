1/1
Wayne Morris
Wayne Morris

Louisville - Wayne Morris, 76, passed away August 18, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He retired from Ford in 2005 after 40 years.

Survived by his wife, Carol Morris; two sons, David (Christy), Todd (Alison); one granddaughter, Evelyn; three sisters, Lillie Shane, and Louise Mosley (Billy) and Claudia Carlisle (Jeff); two brothers, James and Gene Morris.

Funeral Service will be Monday, August 24, at 1 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be Monday, August 24, from 10 A.M. - 1 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
