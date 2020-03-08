|
|
Wayne P. Jones
Louisville - Wayne P. Jones passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2020. He was a native of Louisville (Beechmont). His parents, James Paul Jones and Dorothy Pace Jones preceded him in death.
Wayne was a caring person and took great joy in helping others. His strong faith was evident in the way he treated others. His humor and kindness will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Wayne was a retired Executive and Educator. He retired as an Executive-in-Residence, Professor of Marketing, at the University of Louisville College of Business. He was the past Director of their International MBA programs and taught on campus and in various countries.
Wayne graduated from Male High School in 1960 and was a member of the football and debate teams. He was inducted into Male High school Hall of Fame in 2011. Wayne earned his BS at University of Kentucky (1964) where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He earned his MBA at the University of Louisville (1969) and completed his Ph.D. at Marquette University (1998).
Wayne worked in industry for 34 years at various restaurant groups. Prior to becoming an Executive-in-Residence at U of L, most recently he was the CEO of the International Pizza Hut Franchise Association.
Always active in community service, Wayne was a 2001 Bingham Fellow. He served three terms on the Louisville Workforce Development Board. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors for The Kentucky Council on Economic Education, Bunbury Theater, Cabbage Patch Settlement House, Kentucky Shakespeare and Preservation Louisville.
Wayne was an active member at Christ Church United Methodist and volunteered at the 4th Avenue Methodist Church working with the homeless.
Wayne loved fishing and was a member of Kamp Kaintuck and the Derby City Fly Fishers clubs.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Allen Jones; daughters Andrea Jones and Allison Jones O'Hanlon (Madison, Connecticut) and grandsons PJ and Hudson O'Hanlon. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. James E. Jones (Sherry) and nieces, Dr. Lauren Granger (Robbie), Dr. Blair Bumgardner (Jeff), his uncle, Bob Pace and his cousin, Tom Pace (Jennifer Marcy).
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Rd. Louisville. Visitation at the Church will be from 10am-12pm with the service beginning at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020