Wayne Price Martin
Louisville - 94, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday August 1, 2019. He was born March 22, 1925 in Wayne County Kentucky He was retired from Philip Morris USA in Louisville where he worked for over 30 years and where he developed many lifelong friends.
He was a veteran of World War ll and was chosen for the Navy's V12 program created to train naval officers located in in Louisville where he also attended U of L Speed School. After the training program he was assigned to LST 1097 as an officer in the Pacific.
He was a gentle soul that would do anything for his family and friends. He was known for his dry sense of humor and one of his greatest joys was to make other people smile.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Martha King Martin. While on the first date with his future wife, riding in the back of a Model A Ford, his brother drove thru a field where manure was thrown on his dates, and future wife of 70 years, white dress.
Also preceding him in death were his parents, John Creason Martin and Mary Annette Price and his brothers John Martin Jr., and James Martin.
He is survived by his son William W. Martin (Caroline Martin) and his daughter Susan M. Hadley (Terence Hadley M.D.), and his grandson John M. Hadley of Charleston S.C., his sisters Marion Yeager and Mary Martin, and his brother Paul D. Martin.
Services will be at 12:30 pm, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial will follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jefferson County Animal Shelter.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019