Wayne Railey Cooper
Louisville - Wayne Railey Cooper, "The Tomato Man", 95, passed away on February, 12, 2019. Wayne was an Air Force, World War II Veteran; a Ford Motor Company retiree; and a member of the Manslick Road Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Martha Cooper; and son, Craig Cooper.
He is survived by his four children, Gregory Cooper, Shirley King (Larry)(their daughter, Sascha); Donald Cooper (Myra), Regena Taylor (Troy); 9 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 1 PM EST on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
A second Funeral will be held at 2 PM CST on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Ave. Tompkinsville, KY 42167. Burial will follow at Bailey Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM EST on Friday, at Owen Funeral Home and on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11 AM - 2 PM CST at Strode Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bailey Cemetery (these can be left in care of Strode Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Ave. Tompkinsville, KY 42167.)
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019